That’s Fast: KVIL names new morning host, Nathan Fast

After KVIL/103.7 FM dropped Zazza Mornings with Tony Zazza and Julie Fisk in November 2014, it took some five months for Mike Kannon to be named the new morning-show host.
After Kannon left the station this week, it took two days for a new morning-show host to be named.
That’s Fast. As in Nathan Fast, who will also be on-air fast: He starts his gig Monday, as in Jan. 9, in the 5:30-10 a.m. slot.
Per a release, Fast joins 103.7 FM “from Southern California, where he was most recently the nighttime host at KHTS-FM in San Diego and a weekend host on KIIS-FM in Los Angeles. He also appeared weekly on stations in more than 80 markets across the country including New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Dallas-Fort Worth as a contributor on the iHeartRadio Countdown.”
The thing is, KVIL is a CBS Radio station — not an iHeart one. And Fast will relocate to DFW to host the show.
Fast has also worked at stations in Las Vegas and Boise, Idaho, and he is a graduate of Indiana University.
His KHTS bio is much more colorful: “My path to radio never would have happened had I not been a failure at nearly every other job I tried. Pool boy, pig farmer, underwear model and pizza delivery boy: failed at 'em all — until one day, I discovered radio and hounded the big bosses at iHeartMedia so much that they hired me just so I would leave them alone!”
And then there’s the bio on his website, which mentions that he moved to Las Vegas to “begin a career as a financial analyst for MGM-MIRAGE.”
“While still working his corporate job during the day, Nathan began simultaneously doing the overnight shift at a Las Vegas radio station and quickly realized that was his true calling,” the bio says. “After more than a year of surviving on energy drinks and two-hour naps, he decided to retire from the finance industry and pursue a full-time radio job.”
As for Kannon, he has not responded to a quest for comment about his departure. Sybil Summers, who co-hosted with him in the mornings, is back on the 10 a.m.-3 p.m. shift.
Stop us if you’ve heard this, but here’s a recap of what’s happened at KVIL during the past several months (pulled from our Wednesday post about Kannon leaving):
In April 2016, Tanner Kloven, a former Amazing Race contestant from Fort Worth, joined the station as the midday jock after Summers was moved to mornings to co-host with Kannon..
In June, we reported that Courtney Kerr, the co-host of afternoon show Leigh Ann and Courtney Uncorked, had left the station. Neither Kerr nor the station commented on why.
In November, we reported that Kloven had been moved to afternoons — the old Uncorked spot — while Kerr’s former co-host, Leigh Ann Adam, had been moved to middays.
And then in late December, we reported on Adam’s departure from the station. She has declined to comment. Her departure from the midday slot left a vacancy — now filled by Summers, who was doing middays before this all began (and Adam had done middays before her).