NYC parade held in celebration of 3 Kings Day

NEW YORK The holiday season is still in full swing for many New York City residents.
A colorful Manhattan parade was among the festivities held Friday in honor of Three Kings Day.
The holiday, also known as the Epiphany (ee-PIH'-fih-nee), commemorates the biblical story of the three kings who followed the star of Bethlehem to bring gifts for the baby Jesus.
The parade — which includes camels — is a popular cultural event in the city's Hispanic community. The day is celebrated throughout the United States and Latin America, as well as Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.
El Museo Del Barrio (ehl moo-SAY'-oh dehl BAHR'-ee-oh) says the holiday conveys the spirit of giving, community and diversity.