Cane Rosso hosting Brooklyn burger pop-up, local chefs

By Preston Jones

Posted 11:05am on Friday, Jan. 06, 2017

Cane Rosso owner Jay Jerrier isn’t shy about sharing his inspirations and loves from outside his own kitchen.

To that end, Jerrier is kicking off a series of “Guest Chef Nights” with a pop-up dinner featuring Brooklyn chefs Matthew and Emily Hyland. On Monday, the Hylands will bring their Emmy Burger, along with a spicy chicken sandwich from their restaurant Emmy Squared.

According to a press release, “Limited quantities of each sandwich will be available each night and proceeds from the burger & sandwich sales will be donated to Cane Rosso Rescue, the charity dog-rescue group that Jerrier started in 2014. Cane Rosso pizzas and salads will also be available during the events.”

As reported by the Dallas Observer, this event will be followed by evenings featuring other chefs, such as Misti Norris, Tiffany Derry and Danyele Macpherson, with some of the evening’s proceeds being donated to a charity of the chef’s choosing.

