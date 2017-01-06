Wires  >  AP Music

NEA grant to KU to help physically disabled play music

The Associated Press

Posted 9:43am on Friday, Jan. 06, 2017

LAWRENCE, Kan. A group of University of Kansas professors have received a grant to put on a symposium about the use of computerized instruments that allows people with severe physical disabilities to make music.

The Lawrence Journal-World (http://bit.ly/2iM4qtr ) reports that the university announced the $35,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts on Thursday. The symposium is planned for August and will tentatively include a weeklong workshop for people with limited mobility. There also will be a meeting of an international research consortium dedicated to further developing the Adaptive Use Musical Instrument.

Software that can be installed on any computer equipped with a camera captures body movement and triggers sounds ranging from bells to drums to synthesizer tones. The instrument requires as little movement as a small tilt of the chin.

