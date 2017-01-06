New Enchiladas Olé is on the way to Saginaw, with another planned

SAGINAW A Fort Worth restaurant known for craft enchilada sauces plans to move closer to downtown and also will open a second kiosk location in Saginaw.
Enchiladas Olé, home of entrepreneur Mary Patino Perez’s enchiladas and distinctive sauces sold in Texas supermarkets, plans to move to a new retail complex yet to be announced south of Airport Freeway, Perez emailed Thursday.
Meanwhile, a second Enchiladas Olé will open in February at 201 N. Saginaw Blvd. (Business U.S. 287), a former coffee kiosk that had operated lately as a drive-through taqueria named Chica’s.
The Saginaw location will emphasize family meals of enchiladas and also will sell enchilada platters, tamales and breakfast tacos, Perez said.
Perez, who originally sold her rich, homemade sauces in stores as the “Enchilada Lady,” opened her current North Sylvania Avenue restaurant in 2013. She has been seeking a larger location with more parking.
At a time when other restaurants focused on specialty tacos, Perez made her reputation with new, rich ancho-chile, verde or poblano mole sauces.
Enchiladas Olé has been featured in TV shows including Eat the Nation on the Food Network.
The current location is at 901 N. Sylvania Ave.