DA: Jury from elsewhere OK for Cosby trial, not venue switch

The Associated Press

Posted 4:48pm on Thursday, Jan. 05, 2017

NORRISTOWN, Pa. A prosecutor says Bill Cosby's trial should remain at a suburban Philadelphia courthouse, despite the comedian's argument that there's been widespread negative press coverage of the sexual assault case.

In a response to a motion filed by the 79-year-old comedian's lawyers last month, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele on Thursday says he wouldn't oppose Cosby's request to bring in a jury from elsewhere.

Once the jury is selected, Steele asks the judge to bring it back to Montgomery County for the trial, set for early June.

Last week, Cosby's attorneys filed a motion seeking to move the trial or bring in a jury from another county, saying news coverage made juror bias inevitable.

Cosby is accused of drugging and molesting a woman he knew through Temple University.



