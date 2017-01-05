Roots Coffeehouse adding a Fort Worth location and ‘co-working’ space

When DFW.com did its Coffee houses in DFW: a delicious grind story in late 2015, we overlooked a good one: Roots Coffeehouse, a cozy, arty North Richland Hills spot known for its community support and its inventive seasonal drinks (like this winter’s Coffee Julep, Pinewood and Spiced Cuban).
Janice and Matt Townsend, who operate Roots Coffeehouse, are residents of the Fairmount neighborhood on Fort Worth’s Near Southside. Given Southside entrepreneurs’ tendency to want to do business in the Southside, it seems like it was only a matter of time before the Townsends opened a Fort Worth location.
On Wednesday, they announced plans for Criterion Co-working and a Fort Worth location of Roots Coffeehouse. Both will be in the upcoming South Main Urban Village, where the Townsends have just closed, in the words of a press release, “on a piece of land and warehouse” on the 400 block of Bryan Avenue.
If you’ve been in the area recently, you know there’s a lot of construction going on as the South Main Urban Village takes shape. The Townsends will become part of that, working with architect Matthijs Melchiors of MelArch Architectural Studio to transform the space into a two-story “co-working” space and a small coffeeshop. They hope to break ground in the spring, and they plan to oversee much of the development themselves.
“We hope to create a collaborative workspace for local entrepreneurs wanting to work in community,” Janice Townsend says in the release. “We’re excited to be a part of this growing and transforming neighborhood as Main Street reopens.”
Nearby businesses include Cannon Chinese Kitchen, Rahr & Sons Brewing Company, Pouring Glory Craft & Growler Filling Station and Shipping & Receiving Bar.
If you’re a fan of the NRH Roots Coffeehouse, don’t worry: Janice Townsend says it is definitely staying open.