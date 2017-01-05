Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Kansas family's pet deer shot by game warden

The Associated Press

Posted 7:58am on Thursday, Jan. 05, 2017

WICHITA, Kan. A western Kansas family is outraged after game wardens killed a deer that was allowed inside their house and took walks with the family.

The Wichita Eagle (http://bit.ly/2j7M1WI ) reports that Kim Mcgaughey, of rural Ulysses, described the deer as "very much a big pet." The 2-year-old mule deer was named Faline, after Bambi's friend and future mate in the cartoon movie.

But it's illegal to keep a wild animal as a pet in Kansas, and wildlife officials said something had to be done.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism says pet deer have killed at least two people. The department said it was trying to protect people from being physically injured by the deer, and eliminate the possibility of disease being passed to humans, livestock and other deer.

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me