Parole denied for San Diego socialite who killed ex in 1989

The Associated Press

Posted 10:28pm on Wednesday, Jan. 04, 2017

CORONA, Calif. Parole has been denied for Elisabeth "Betty" Broderick, a San Diego socialite who killed her ex-husband and his new wife in 1989.

Broderick faced a parole board on Wednesday at a women's prison in Corona where she's serving 32 years to life. She was denied parole in 2010 by a panel that said she showed no remorse.

Authorities say Broderick, who's 69, entered the San Diego home of 44-year-old Daniel Broderick and his new life, Linda, as they slept using a key she'd secretly taken from her daughter.

She shot them and pulled a telephone out of the wall after her wounded ex-husband tried to reach it.

Broderick said she was driven to kill by a bitter divorce. She was convicted of second-degree murder.

Her story inspired two TV movies.



