More changes at KVIL as Kannon & Sybil morning show is no more

Last week, we reported about Leigh Ann Adam leaving KVIL/103.7 FM after more than a decade at the station. Adam was the longest-running personality at the station, which has seen a lof of turnover during the past few years.
Add to that turnover Mike Kannon, the morning-show co-host who went by Kannon on the air as part of Kannon & Sybil More Music Mornings. Sybil is longtime DFW radio personality Sybil Summers, who moves back to the midday shift.
Our first clue that Kannon was gone was that he changed his Facebook page from Kannon on 103.7 to Kannon with a K. When that notification came up, we checked the KVIL website and, sure enough, his name was scrubbed. A message is out to Kannon seeking comment, and the station is saying nothing official, but Summers is still on the website, with her new midday hours.
Kannon joined the station in March 2015, and had previously done mornings at KLIF/93.3 FM, where he was dropped as part of a format shift. Summers joined him as a co-host in spring of 2016.
We’ve said it before: You pretty much need a scorecard to follow what’s happening at KVIL. This isn’t exactly a scorecard, but ...
In April 2016, Tanner Kloven, a former Amazing Race contestant from Fort Worth, joined the station as the midday jock after Summers was moved to mornings.
In June, we reported that Courtney Kerr, the co-host of Leigh Ann and Courtney Uncorked, had left the station. Neither Kerr nor the station commented on why.
In November, we reported that Kloven had been moved to afternoons — the old Uncorked spot — while Adam had been moved to middays.
And then in late December, we reported on Adam’s departure from the station. She has declined to comment. Her departure from the midday slot left a vacancy — now filled by Summers, who was doing middays before this all began (and Adam had done middays before her).
Unclear on what’s happening in mornings now. But the way things are going, we might know something shortly. Stay tuned ...