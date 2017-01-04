Music and burgers for Roanoke; also, it’s Reata at the Rodeo time

The Randy Rogers Band is setting up a home in Roanoke.
The Cleburne native and country music star is lending his name to the new car-themed Chop Shop Live with Randy Rogers music club and sports grill, coming to 300 S. Oak St.
Managing partner Josh Babb, known mainly for Kenichi in Victory Park, described it as a larger version of his Chop Shop Sports Garage grill in Carrollton.
The 22,000-square-foot venue is large enough to book touring bands, Babb said.
“With Fort Worth, Denton, Grapevine and the speedway, we hope we’re in a location to draw from all over,” he said.
The Carrollton grill is known for thick burgers and chicken sandwiches, brisket “Irish nachos” on waffle fries and also for fried green beans.
The Roanoke menu will be “more diverse,” Babb said.
Also coming to Roanoke: a Craft & Vine Taproom and Eatery at 310 S. Oak St.
New in Colleyville
Colleyville’s new restaurants are falling into place.
Tio Carlos Mex-Latin Spirit is open, bringing more Tex-Mex to the corner formerly occupied by Matt’s but adding “más al sur” dishes such as Cuban and Argentinian sandwiches and pupusas.
It’s open daily for lunch and dinner: 4843 Colleyville Blvd., 682-325-4397, tiocarlos.com.
The big opening will come next month in Town Center Colleyville, when Loveria Caffé Taste of Italy will debut with architects and a chef from Ravenna, Italy, and furnishings from Milan.
Partner Michelle Rawls teamed with architects Andrea Matteucci and Stefania Bartozzi to build a restaurant so stunning that it was approved for a special city economic development grant.
Rawls has said she hopes to expand Loveria as a restaurant and specialty wines-and-coffees brand.
Chef Michele Regazzini, from Ravenna, is in place and working out menu details. Look for Loveria at 5615 Colleyville Blvd.; 817-932-2771, loveriacaffe.com.
Saddle up for steaks
It’s tough to believe, but Reata at the Rodeo and the other Fort Worth Stock Show restaurants open in a week.
If you bought rodeo tickets, book dinner reservations soon for the Reata spinoff location, marking 15 years inside the Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibits Hall. It serves a limited menu of items from the downtown location, including a $38 tenderloin, a $39 rib-eye, seafood, salads, $12 burgers at lunch and chocolate tamales.
The La Espuela Mexican Cantina restaurant will reopen to serve enchiladas, tamales and tacos. (Don’t forget that Taco Heads across the street is now open.)
Memberships are also on sale for the private Backstage Club inside the arena ($150); reata.net.
R tacos R on the way
Both long-awaited Fort Worth locations of R Taco are finally taking shape.
The Minnesota-based company, formerly Dallas-based as Rusty Taco, will open in Ridglea at 3206 Winthrop Ave., in a former steakhouse.
The second location was projected years ago as an early Rusty Taco location. That’s at 3516 Bluebonnet Circle, where Pegaso briefly intervened.
The late founder, Rusty Fenton, was also a co-founder of Uncle Julio’s. The company is part of the Buffalo Wild Wings chain.
Sunrise at Rosa’s
Speaking of tacos: Three area Rosa’s Cafe & Tortilla Factory locations have started serving drive-through breakfast platters, burritos and tamales.
As you might expect from Fort Worth-based Rosa’s, they’re excellent, on fresh tortillas.
They are only sold at the drive-through, but it’s almost worth the trip to one of the breakfast locations: 5000 Overton Ridge Blvd. and 6551 Old Denton Road, both in Fort Worth, and 1920 Martin Drive in Weatherford. rosascafe.com.