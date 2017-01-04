Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Fargo resident fighting city's plan for flood levee project

The Associated Press

Posted 12:13pm on Wednesday, Jan. 04, 2017

FARGO, N.D. A Fargo resident says he's not going anywhere despite plans by the city to demolish his home to make room for a flood levee project.

KFGO radio reports (http://bit.ly/2iAGqLx) that John Stern's home on River Road in central Fargo is among a group of homes set to taken over through eminent domain and demolished.

The 1,800-square-foot home was designed by a member of the Frank Lloyd Wright family. Stern calls it "an architectural masterpiece."

Stern says it would be cheaper for the city to build a flood wall around his home and others rather than going through the buyout process.

Commissioners say they will move forward with the levee plan as scheduled, but will hear testimony from the Fargo Historic Preservation Commission on the historical significance of Stern's home.

Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com



