Wave of Asian films lands in DFW

Dallas-Fort Worth fans of Asian films are going to be kept busy over the next couple of weeks as a mini-wave of Asian cinema is washing up on our landlocked shores. Here’s what’s coming.
Railroad Tigers: This is the latest Jackie Chan film, an action-comedy period-piece set during Japan’s incursion into China during WWII. It co-stars Chan’s son, Jaycee. Opening Friday at AMC Grapevine Mills.
Master: South Korea has one of the world’s most vital film industries -- the country gave us both The Handmaiden and Train to Busan in 2016 -- and this thriller involving corporate corruption starring Byung-hun Lee ( The Magnificent Seven, Terminator Genisys) sounds like a worthy addition to the lineup. Currently playing at the CineOasis in Carrollton and opening Friday at AMC Grapevine Mills.
One Piece Film Gold: Japan’s Toei Animation is one of the leading producers of anime and the One Piece franchise, based on the manga series, has proved to be quite popular. In this latest adventure, the Straw Hat Pirates enter the world of the emperor Gild Tesoro. It’s being distributed in the U.S. by Dallas-based Funimation. Opens for a week-long run beginning Jan. 10 at Studio Movie Grill Arlington, Tinseltown 17 Grapevine, Rave Northeast Mall Hurst, Alliance Town Center 14 Fort Worth, Angelika Dallas, Studio Movie Grill Northwest Highway (Dallas), Cinemark 17 Dallas, Studio Movie Grill Spring Valley (Dallas), Alamo Drafthouse Richardson, Cinemark 14 Cedar Hill, Cinemark Legacy 24 Plano, and Cinemark 14 Denton. For more information, go to www.funimationfilms.com/movie/onepiecegold/.
Princess Mononoke: 20th Anniversary: Hayao Miyazaki’s classic animated work is the subject of special showings on Jan. 5 (English subtitles) and Jan. 9 (English dubbed) to celebrate Miyazaki’s birthday and the 20th anniversary of the film. It will be playing at Harkins Southlake 14, Studio Movie Grill Arlington, Cinemark 14 Cedar Hill, Studio Movie Grill Spring Valley Dallas, Studio Movie Grill Northwest Highway Dallas, Studio Movie Grill The Colony, Cinemark 17 Dallas, Cinemark 14 Denton, Cinemark 16 Allen, Ridgmar 13 Fort Worth, Fossil Creek 11 Fort Worth, Cinemark Alliance Town Center Fort Worth, Tinseltown 17 Grapevine, Rave Northeast Mall Hurst, Cinemark 24 Plano, Cinemark 12 Rockwall. For more information, go to www.fathomevents.com.
Tampopo: Considered by many to be one of the best films about food ever made, this 1985 Japanese film about a noodle shop has been updated in a restored, 4K version. It plays Jan. 13-15 at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. www.themodern.org.
Toshiro Mifune Series: On Feb. 2 and Feb. 3, the Texas Theatre is showing two Japanese classics from director Akira Kurosawa and starring Mifune: Rashomon, the groundbreaking movie about one incident seen from different points of view; and the samurai film Yojimbo. Also screening is a documentary about Mifune called Mifune: The Last Samurai. www.thetexastheatre.com.