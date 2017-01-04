Death Valley's Artist's Palette road to close

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Nev. A popular road that passes through colored rock formations in Death Valley National Park will be closed for three months.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2hRnFo1 ) that the Park Service says Artist's Drive was damaged by flooding in October 2015, although it was able to quickly reopen thanks to temporary repairs.
The 9-mile, one-way loop winds through an eroded landscape of pastel volcanic rock and ash. Portions will be rebuilt and repaved under a project funded by the Federal Highway Administration. The work is expected to last through March 15.
Spokeswoman Abby Wines says the area will also be closed to motorists and hikers until the work is finished.