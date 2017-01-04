Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Woman awaiting murder for hire trial wants more freedom

The Associated Press

Posted 5:53am on Wednesday, Jan. 04, 2017

BOYTON BEACH, Fla. A woman wants more freedom as she awaits a third trial on a 2009 murder-for-hire charge, following a mistrial last month.

The Sun-Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2i9AKoS) Dalia Dippolito's attorneys asked a judge this week that she be removed from house arrest.

Arguing this week that Dippolito, 34, is "neither a danger to the community nor a flight risk," the defense is asking Circuit Judge Glenn Kelley to end Dippolito's 24-hour curfew, confinement at her mother's house and constant tracking by law enforcement.

But ex-husband Michael Dippolito wants her to be kept under close watch, considering that she's accused of trying to have him killed by a hit man, who turned out to be an undercover Boynton Beach police officer.

Her request could be considered at a Friday hearing.

Information from: Sun Sentinel , http://www.sun-sentinel.com/



