Court film, medical museum receive Indiana history grants

PORTLAND, Ind. A documentary film project and the Indiana Medical History Museum are among the latest recipients of grants from the Indiana Historical Society.
The society says the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana will receive $25,000 for its documentary film called "Federal Justice in Indiana." The project will feature reenactments of three significant cases in Indiana history and interviews with experts. It's to be distributed to public broadcasting stations and Indiana schools.
The medical history museum is to receive a $50,000 grant, which officials say will be used to replace leaking skylights in the 120-year-old Old Pathology Building at the Central State Hospital. The museum started efforts to save the building in 2015.
The grants are funded by the Lilly Endowment.