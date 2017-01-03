Home  >  Music

Soundcheck

Your backstage pass to the DFW music scene and beyond.

Dallas’ Gexa Energy Pavilion re-named Starplex Pavilion

By Preston Jones

dfw.com

Posted 4:45pm on Tuesday, Jan. 03, 2017

As I noted on Twitter this morning, something about the announcement of a Chicago/Doobie Brothers performance in June looked off: Starplex Pavilion?

I reached out to a Live Nation rep to confirm whether this was a typo and this afternoon, the concert promoter said the name wasn’t a mistake — the Fair Park venue once known only as Starplex is going back to that name for its 2017 season. No reason for the change was given.

The space formerly (and most recently) known as Gexa Energy Pavilion was christened thusly in 2011, originally in a three-year deal, as reported at the time by the Dallas Observer. The venue, which is managed by Live Nation, reserved the right to extend the deal as it saw fit, and did so for another two years past the original three-year expiration.

The Dallas Morning News reports that the name change was a surprise to city officials, but that the venue retained the right to call itself whatever it pleased.

Preston Jones: 817-390-7713, @prestonjones



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me
loading...

Recently reviewed

More Music Reviews »

loading...