Veteran TV, stage director Jeffrey Hayden dies at 90

The Associated Press

Posted 3:08pm on Tuesday, Jan. 03, 2017

LOS ANGELES A spokesman says veteran TV and stage director Jeffrey Hayden has died.

Publicist Jeff Sanderson said Tuesday that Hayden died at home on Dec. 24 after a year of cancer treatment. Hayden was 90.

Hayden directed live TV plays in the 1950s and later series including "Cagney & Lacey" and "Magnum, P.I."

He worked extensively in the theater and directed his wife, Oscar-winning actress Eva Marie Saint, both on TV and in plays.

Hayden is survived by Saint, their two children and grandchildren.



