Country star Sam Hunt is engaged to longtime girlfriend

The Associated Press

Posted 1:23pm on Tuesday, Jan. 03, 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. Country star Sam Hunt released a romantic new song apologizing to his longtime girlfriend, but she has accepted more than his apology.

A representative for the "Break Up in a Small Town" singer confirmed Tuesday that Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler are engaged. On Sunday, he released a new song called "Drinkin' Too Much" in which he said he was sorry for revealing details of their relationship in his songs.

The Georgia-born singer started writing songs for other country artists before breaking out on his 2014 debut platinum-selling album, "Montevallo," which features the hit songs "House Party" and "Leave the Night On."



