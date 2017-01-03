Walton foundation gives Amon Carter Museum ‘unprecedented’ donation

FORT WORTH The Walton Family Foundation awarded $20 million to the Amon Carter Museum of American Art, the museum announced Tuesday, calling the gift “unprecedented.”
The endowment honors the museum’s longtime board president, Ruth Carter Stevenson, who died in 2013, according to a statement from the museum.
Alice Walton, the daughter of Wal-Mart founder Sam Walton, was on the museum’s board from 2004 to 2015. She is on the board of the Walton Family Foundation.
“Mother and Alice were great friends and shared an extraordinary love and knowledge of art — visionaries both,” said Karen Hixon, museum board president and Stevenson’s daughter. “Alice has been an important part of the Amon Carter and its board for many years.”
The endowment will be used for temporary exhibitions “that foster new scholarship, are innovative in the field, or complement themes and artists present in the Amon Carter’s permanent collection,” the statement says.
“This amazing endowment allows us to expand our offerings beyond what our current operating budget provides, and to engage the community on a deeper level,” Executive Director Andrew J. Walker said in the statement. “The Amon Carter is truly grateful for this tremendous demonstration of support.”
Business Insider reported that the Wal-Mart heiress has a net worth of $33.2 billion, making her the wealthiest woman on the magazine’s list of the 50 richest people in the world.