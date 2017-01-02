Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Billie Lourd speaks out on deaths of mother, grandmother

The Associated Press

Posted 5:18pm on Monday, Jan. 02, 2017

Billie Lourd says the support she's received since the deaths of her mother, Carrie Fisher, and her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, has given her strength.

Lourd posted a photo of herself with Fisher and Reynolds on her official Instagram account Monday.

She wrote, "Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist." She went on to say that "there are no words" to describe how much she will miss them.

Fisher and Reynolds died one day apart last week.

The 24-year-old Lourd is the daughter of Fisher and talent agent Bryan Lourd.

She is an actress on Fox's TV series "Scream Queens," which just finished airing its second season.



