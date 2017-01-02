Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

American University moving statue that sparked criticism

The Associated Press

Posted 3:53pm on Monday, Jan. 02, 2017

WASHINGTON American University is removing a statue of a man convicted of killing two FBI agents that has sparked criticism since it was installed.

Local media report the statue of Leonard Peltier was erected last month by clemency activists who say prosecutors in his trial coerced witnesses and withheld evidence. Peltier was convicted in the 1975 killings of Jack Coler and Ron Williams on South Dakota's Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

According to WTOP-TV (http://bit.ly/2hIrNSD ), the piece was criticized as an insult to law enforcement. The president of the FBI Agents Association asked for its removal.

American said a statement Sunday that statue's placement improperly suggested that the university was advocating for clemency for Peltier.

The university said it would remove the statue and said it has offered to help find another organization willing to exhibit it.

Information from: WTOP-FM, http://www.wtop.com



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me