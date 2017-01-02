Stewartville woman adopts, helps medically challenged kids

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. Barbara Fischer of Stewartville is a single mother to 14 children. Ten of them are adopted children with significant disabilities.
Yet it was her youngest daughter and probably her last adopted child, Arianna, who asked the most wondrous questions, the Post-Bulletin (http://bit.ly/2hw4caE ) reported. Soon after bringing her home, the then-7-year-old child scanned the night sky and asked, "What's that?" It was the moon. She had never seen it before.
Arianna had never seen a can of pop before. Never been exposed to food except what she had seen on television. Arriving at their Stewartville home for the first time, Fischer opened the garage door to park the van. Arianna wanted to know if the garage was their home.
Arianna had spent the past five years of her young life in a San Diego hospital ward, largely shut off and isolated from most childhood experiences. Her birth mom had given her up, unable to care for a child with such intensive medical needs. Arianna suffers from a neuromuscular disease similar to childhood Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis or Lou Gehrig's disease. She is fed through a feeding tube and uses a ventilator much of the day to help her breathe.
And no family wanted to adopt her, until Barbara Fischer came along. Arianna's life was about to open up.
Fischer wasn't bringing Arianna to an empty home. She was bringing her to meet her new brother, Alexander James, AJ for short. AJ is nine and the ninth of Fischer's adopted children. Like Arianna, he suffers from a terminal disorder. AJ has Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa, a disease that prevents his skin from properly anchoring to his body. Angry red welts, some of them incurred since birth, cover AJ's body.
It's hard to imagine how one mother could care for one such medically involved child, much less two. But Fischer had this idea. She believed adopting Arianna and pairing her with AJ would not only lessen the isolation of both these physically fragile children. She believed they could gain strength from each other, socially and psychologically.
It worked out better than she could have imagined.
Medically vulnerable children such as Arianna and AJ are often forced to live lives of social isolation and separation from their peers. Fischer wanted AJ and Arianna not only to be brother and sister to each other but to connect. To be friends. To help them realize that they were not alone in dealing with their life-threatening conditions.
"You can't know when you add a child to your home, who's going to click," Fischer said. "But it's been the best match of all my kids."
When you ask Fischer what it's like to raise two children with such intensive medical needs, the answer she gives surprises.
"It's kind of the icing on the cake," she said.
But then you have to consider it from Fischer's perspective. When Fischer was a kid, her dream was to have her own orphanage. And for much of her adult life, Fischer has taken in children that nobody else wanted.
Before AJ and Arianna, many of Fischer's adopted children were kids whose lives had been scarred by pre-natal substance abuse, schizophrenia, bipolar disorders and other mental health issues. They were kids who repeatedly cycled through the foster care system.
Some had been rejected by earlier adoptive parents because raising them, they discovered, was too hard. One daughter had been placed in nearly 10 foster homes before being adopted by Fischer.
"I have been called a saint many times," Fischer added. "And I tell people in reality I'm a little bit insane to do what I've done. It is my passion. That's all I can say."
Yet raising such children taught Fischer some hard lessons. A loving parent and stable home is no guarantee of breaking the chains of dysfunction that can run through generations of families.
Once Fischer had entertained visions of Christmas gatherings when her children, all grown into adulthood, would settle around the dinner table, one big happy family. But that never really happened. Many of her grown adopted children, now off on their own, continue to struggle with mental illness and homelessness, living on society's margins.
"It doesn't fix it. It does not fix it," Fischer said. "Does it help? I sure hope so, because otherwise I wasted a lot of years. They at least know that they have somebody in their lives and they're not alone."
And in comparison to raising an emotionally troubled child, Ari and AJ have been a piece of cake, Fischer said. They have been a joy.
The support system built by Fischer for AJ and Arianna also includes her daughter, Joy Bartelt, and her husband, who are paid by the state to help care for them.
Growing up, Bartelt recalls the times her mom would sit her down and explain that they were adopting another child. Yet, whatever resistance she might feel towards the idea would melt away when she was told what these children had been through.
"They went through the background story, and then my heart just kind of softened toward them," Bartelt said. "It made me think, 'I want to take this kid, and I want to keep them safe.'"
Fischer begins her day tending to the extensive medical needs of Arianna and AJ. A three-ringed notebook contains page after page of tasks that Fischer does each morning to get Arianna ready for the day. Because Arianna has trouble breathing and coughing on her own, Fischer uses a suction device to clean her lungs of phlegm, sending a catheter through a tracheostomy tube in her wind passage.
When she is done with Arianna and settles her in her wheelchair with the help of a mechanical arm, it's AJ's turn. She wraps the 9-year-old in vaseline-covered bandages from foot to neck almost like a mummy. Lacking the roots to hold his layers of skin together, AJ is at risk of his skin sloughing off from a hard bump. The wrapping helps protect him.
"He's always dealing with wounds and always at risk of getting hurt," Fischer said.
Yet the children's personalities shine through these grim tasks. Arianna, frankly, is hilarious. She talks about the Nutcracker, her favorite ballet. She constantly teases her mom, saying a 1-to-10 pain scale doesn't capture how annoying she can be. When Fischer teases back, saying, "I'm going to fly you out the window," Arianna jousts back from her bed, "You want a knuckle sandwich?"
"Momma, Momma, let me tell my stories," Arianna says as Fischer performs her morning routine of tasks around her bed.
As she had hoped, Fischer's two youngest children jell. They are 9-year-olds who connect through their knowledge of life's fragility. They understand each other in ways no one else could. When one goes into the operating room for a procedure, the other joins them, holding hands. They play "Princess" together. AJ will put a dress over Arianna's clothing and adorn her in jewelry. He asks about her medical care at times, so he can help care for her.
"These two are the closest of all my kids," Fischer said.
But they also live with a reality that underscores the precariousness of life. A blood infection could end AJ's life. Arianna will continue to lose muscle strength. A cold or pneumonia could be life-threatening. But Fischer doesn't spend her time focusing on that reality. She focuses on living.
"Ari wants to be a ballerina," Fischer said. "So we talk about how she'll get that opportunity some day. Not right now, but it will be later. And we joke around that then I'll dance with her. She just think that's absolutely hilarious."
Information from: Post-Bulletin, http://www.postbulletin.com
An AP Member Exchange shared by the Post-Bulletin.