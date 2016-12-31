Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

'M.A.S.H.' star William Christopher dies at 84

The Associated Press

Posted 11:28pm on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016

"M.A.S.H." star William Christopher has died. He was 84.

Christopher's agent Robert Malcom said the actor died at 5:10 a.m. at his home in Pasadena, California. He tells The Associated Press that Christopher's wife says her husband died peacefully.

Malcom said Christopher was diagnosed with cancer more than a year ago and had been in hospice since the beginning of the week.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara, and his two sons.

Christopher is best known for the role of Father Francis Mulcahy on "M.A.S.H.," the 1970s TV show set during the Korean War.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me