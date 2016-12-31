Plenty of police, hopeful tourists out for Vegas New Year's

LAS VEGAS A decked-out bride and groom walking to a downtown chapel and photo-happy tourists from halfway around the world were among the estimated 300,000 visitors turning out to celebrate the new year Las Vegas style.
The city's celebration features some of the biggest names in music headlining nightclubs and an eight-minute fireworks show launching from the tops of half a dozen high-rise casinos. Local police joined forces with National Guard, Secret Service and FBI agents to protect Sin City on one of its biggest nights of the year.
"We are very concerned about safety," said 35-year-old tourist Jonathan Potwana, who was visiting Las Vegas from South Africa and snapped a picture with a group of uniformed officers milling outside of downtown bars. "When we see visible policing, we feel much safer."
The heart of the Las Vegas Strip was closed to vehicle traffic starting Saturday evening so pedestrians could stroll the boulevard in the misty weather that was expected to drop to the mid-40s around midnight.
Police are ramping up barriers this year to prevent cars from reaching partiers. Large bags, strollers, coolers, backpacks and glass bottles are banned on the Strip by county ordinance for six hours before and six hours after the stroke of midnight as part of an effort to prevent people from hiding dangerous items.
Las Vegas police aren't allowed to take vacation during the New Year's weekend. The entire force will be on-call or working — including some on horseback, some watching surveillance footage from a command center and others wandering the crowds undercover.
Casinos are pulling out all the stops for the celebration. Headliners at Las Vegas' swanky nightclubs include DJ Calvin Harris, rappers T-Pain and Kendrick Lamar and artists Drake and Bruno Mars.
The city's celebrity chefs rolled out elaborate prix fixe menus complete with caviar and champagne.
A fireworks show synchronized to music — including the standard Auld Lang Syne and Prince's "Let's Go Crazy" — will usher in 2017. Revelers can drink in the spectacle from unusual vantage points, including from the windows of a helicopter tour and the cabin of the High Roller, the world's tallest observation wheel.
There's also a new way to celebrate in Nevada this year. On Jan. 1, recreational marijuana becomes legal for adults 21 and over, although tourists should take heed — it's still banned in public places, and a violation carries a fine of up to $600.
Visitors trickling into the casino-lined Fremont Street Experience Saturday evening for live concerts and drinking had mixed reactions on the year that's drawing to a close. Virginia Quill, 54, said she wished she had a better-paying job in 2016 and wasn't thrilled that Donald Trump won the presidency.
But the Colorado Springs resident, who donned a "Happy New Year" tiara with a perky yellow feather for a night of celebration with her longtime boyfriend, sounded a hopeful note even about that.
"He's kind of softened some of that rhetoric," she said. "Maybe he'll make the economy better."