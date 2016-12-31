Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Kim Burrell under fire for comments about gays and lesbians

The Associated Press

Posted 5:08pm on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016

NEW YORK Gospel singer Kim Burrell says she makes "no excuses or apologies" for a sermon at a Houston church where she referred to gays and lesbians as perverted.

A tape of Burrell preaching at the Love & Liberty Fellowship Church began circulating online. She said that "the perverted homosexual spirit, and the spirit of delusion and confusion, it has deceived many men and women." She referred to specific homosexual acts as perverted.

Meanwhile, Burrell is scheduled to sing a duet with Pharrell next Thursday on the talk show "Ellen," where host Ellen DeGeneres is one of show business' most prominent lesbians. They are supposed to sing "I See Victory" from the soundtrack of the new movie "Hidden Figures."

There was no immediate reaction from DeGeneres' show or her social media platform on Saturday.

Pharrell posted on Instagram that "I condemn hate speech of any kind," although he made no specific reference to his duet partner.

It wasn't immediately clear when Burrell gave the sermon. She spoke on Facebook Live Friday about the tape that had circulated, referring to unspecified "enemies" for spreading only a portion of her speech.

She said that she has never discriminated against gays and lesbians. "I love you and God loves you," she said. "But God hates the sin."



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me