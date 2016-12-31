Wires  >  AP Music

Bluegrass duo Dailey & Vincent to join Grand Ole Opry

Posted 2:48pm on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016

NASHVILLE, Tenn. The bluegrass music super-duo of Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent has been invited to become official members of the Grand Ole Opry.

Dailey & Vincent are three time-winners of the International Bluegrass Music Association's Entertainer of the Year award and three-time Grammy nominees as a duo. They will be formally inducted into the Opry on March 11.

Marking their 10th year as a duo, Dailey & Vincent have made 100 appearances at the Opry, including a performance on Friday night.

During the show, Opry member Marty Stuart invited the duo to join the Opry. Dailey said the invitation is "one of the most special things that has ever happened to us."



