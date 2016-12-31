The Latest: Jones, Milloy are Peach Bowl honorary captains

ATLANTA The Latest on the College Football Playoff Peach Bowl semifinal game between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Washington. All times local.
3:05 p.m.
Honorary captains for the Peach Bowl are former Alabama and current Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones and ex-Washington and NFL star Lawyer Milloy, joining the game captains at midfield for the coin toss.
In 2008, Jones became the first freshman receiver to start an opener for the Crimson Tide. He's a four-time Pro Bowl selection who earned first-team All-Pro honors last season.
Milloy was also a four-time Pro Bowl pick and played a big role in the New England Patriots' Super Bowl XXXVI Championship. As a sophomore, he became the first defensive back to lead the Huskies in tackles since Tony Bonwell in 1972.
2:30 p.m.
Alabama is seeking a couple of milestones in the Peach Bowl against Washington.
A victory over the Huskies would give the senior class a four-year record of 51-5. Alabama shares the four-year win mark with last year's Crimson Tide and Ohio State seniors and Chris Petersen's Boise State group that finished up in 2011.
'Bama is also trying to match Southern California's record 16-game win streak over ranked teams from 2002-05. The Tide is currently tied with Barry Switzer's Oklahoma teams from 1973-75
The Tide has won 25 straight games.
The game is some 2,000 miles from Seattle and 200 from Tuscaloosa, Alabama. So it was no surprise that 'Bama players coming out for warmups were greeted by cheers and a few boos rained down on the Huskies, though the stadium was still filling in.