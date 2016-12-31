The Whiskey Garden hosting 'SINdustry New Year's' party

Well over 100 New Year's Eve parties and extravaganzas going on in and around North Texas on Dec. 31st translates into thousands of DFW people who have to work at said events and thereby missing out on their chance to ring in 2017 in a proper way.
For those who have to work on NYE or those who do not want to venture out on a night that is known as "amateur hour," The Whiskey Garden in Fort Worth's West 7th corridor is hosting a SINdustry New Year's bash sponsored by Deep Eddy Vodka, Red Bull and Miller High Life.
The SIN (Service Industry Night) party is Monday night, Jan. 2 and will feature entertainment by DJ Eddie Love and DJ Roz. Since The Whiskey Garden is already one of the most popular spots in all of DFW on Monday nights, look for this to be a packed house.
For a little New Year's Eve flair, there will be a Miller High Life champagne toast at midnight and drink and bottle specials all night for industry workers.
For further information or to reserve a table, call 817-896-2877.
THE WHISKEY GARDEN 2800 BLEDSOE SUITE 150 FORT WORTH TX 76107
