Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Days after manhunt, Franklin man arrested in Concord

The Associated Press

Posted 8:53am on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016

CONCORD, N.H. A Franklin man accused of fleeing from police after a domestic dispute earlier this week has been taken into custody.

WMUR-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2iox2sB) that police found 33-year-old Ryan Brouillard at a home in Concord early Saturday morning and arrested him a few hours later after the SWAT team used pepper spray.

Franklin police had launched a manhunt Wednesday morning, saying Brouillard had run off while firing a gun after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call.

Brouillard is expected to be in court Tuesday. It was unclear Saturday whether he has an attorney.

Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com



