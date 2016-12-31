Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Ohio art museum's flashlight tours give new perspective

The Associated Press

Posted 8:33am on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016

TOLEDO, Ohio An art museum in Ohio has a new way to see its masterpieces — in the dark.

The Toledo Art Museum is offering special after-hours tours where visitors to through its darkened galleries while carrying flashlights.

Museum guide John Duvall tells The Blade (http://bit.ly/2iEgD6l ) that the goal of the tours is to show how light affects how art is seen.

The flashlight tours are done seasonally at the museum and offered a few times throughout the year.

Tickets are priced at $20 for up to a family of five.

Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me