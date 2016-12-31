Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

Posted 1:38am on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Sean Spicer, spokesman for President-elect Donald Trump; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

---

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Journalists, White House veterans discuss Trump's relationship with the media.

---

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Analysts discuss issues facing the nation in 2017.

---

CNN's "State of the Union" — Reps. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Darrell Issa, R-Calif.; House members-elect Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del.; and Charlie Crist, D-Fla.

"Fox News Sunday" —Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.



