Muncie's Tribune Showprint mixes history, creativity

MUNCIE, Ind. Kim Miller, the owner of Tribune Showprint, carefully took a template of blocked lettering that she has spent time setting. If she hadn't packed the template tight enough, all the work could come crashing to the ground during the transfer to the printing press.
"It's like the most stressful game of Don't Break the Ice," Miller said as she carried the plate over to the press.
Miller is participating in the time old craft of letterpress printing, a form of printing that dates back to Johannes Gutenberg in the 1440's, bringing it to her business at Madjax in downtown Muncie.
Tribune Showprint began as the Benton County Tribune in 1878. The original owners, A.L. Pittenger and Richard Stockholm opened the shop in Fowler, Ind., above the local bank. After a long history, changes in owners and locations, Miller bought the shop and moved it to Muncie in May 2016.
That means that for nearly 130 years the business in one form or another has been printing in Indiana, creating showcards for politicians, carnivals, auctions and More. Some of the more notable clients have included B.B King and the Jackson Five.
"They say letter press sneaks up on you," Miller said. "The old timers call it a disease and at this point I agree."
Her business has grown from one simple press in her basement to nine presses in her new space after acquiring Tribune's large presses.
The difference in going with a traditional printer like Tribune Showprint over a chain printing business comes down to two things, Miller said: how the money is spent and the quality of the materials.
When going to a standard modern printing shop, a majority of the costs are in the printing materials. Inkjet inks and the machines themselves are expensive to operate and maintain, but don't take a lot of time to develop and print materials.
Miller's process is the opposite of that. A majority of the cost is in the time it takes to set the machines and do the printing runs. She has to set the machines, create the templates and manually feed the prints through the machines.
The quality of the materials is different as well. Inks used in the process are heavier and produces a color that can't be matched by electronic printers, she said. The cardstock used in the process is also heavier. Miller declared the best way to understand it is to feel the paper itself.
Tribune Showprint specializes in 14x22 posters, but offers a wide array of other printing services such as business cards, gift certificates and correspondence cards.
"The feel of the cards and the quality of the ink give it more of a homemade feel," Miller said.
The pride of the printing shop is a large Babsock printing machine that's been in service for more than 100 years. It is a mechanical behemoth of the machine with whirring gears and rollers that can be intimidating when you see them spring to life. The sight, sound and smell of the shop is exciting for Miller.
The reality of the historical, and sometimes forgotten, art of letterpress printing isn't lost on her either.
"There is a huge historical backing with letterpress," Miller said. "It's cool to know that these machines were running over 100 years ago."
To help with the spread of the tradecraft, she has paired with one of Ball State University's Virginia Ball Center Projects. The project aims to develop a Book Arts Community Collaborative in downtown Muncie where the students learn the art of letterpress printing, bookbinding, papermaking and paper marbling. The students use a lot of Miller's equipment and supplies as they create unique journals, cards and more in a space directly next to hers in Madjax. Those wares created are sold through Miller's shop.
Miller hopes to see the shop grow as Madjax does. As other new businesses move to the location, they will bring extra foot traffic by the large windows facing the interior of the building. "Hopefully the future for us is out there, not just the traditional style," Miller said.
Source: The (Muncie) Star Press
