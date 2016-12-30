Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Carrie Fisher fans gather in New Orleans to pay respects

The Associated Press

Posted 12:58am on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016

NEW ORLEANS Fans of iconic Star Wars star Carrie Fisher are gathering to pay tribute to her — New Orleans style.

Members of the Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus are marching Friday afternoon in honor of Fisher, who died Tuesday.

The Mardi Gras Krewe is dedicated to all things sci-fi and fantasy related and has always drawn inspiration from the Star Wars movies.

The group's logo features the head of Chewbacca, the furry Wookiee who was Han Solo's close friend and co-pilot.

Fisher played the tough-talking Princess Leia who defied Empire generals and helped organize the rebellion.

Fisher had been hospitalized since Dec. 23, after falling ill aboard a flight and being treated by paramedics at the Los Angeles airport.

Her mother, 84-year-old Debbie Reynolds, died on Wednesday.



