Leigh Ann Adam exits KVIL

This has been a little hard to confirm, especially since her name is still on the station’s website at this writing, but a couple of sources say that midday personality Leigh Ann Adam has left KVIL/103.7 FM.
We have a query out to Adam via Facebook. There is no official comment from the station, but in recent listens to KVIL midday, Adam has not been on-air. That could be because of the holiday period, of course, but the info on her exit is looking pretty solid.
Adam and her former co-host, Courtney Kerr, were the subjects of a DFW.com profile back in April, when they were still doing their estrogen-and-wine-soaked Uncorked show from 3 to 7 p.m. weekdays, along with a podcast and an hourlong 7-8 p.m. “best of” show.
At the time, their show was one of the few radio shows in the country hosted by two women. Less than two months later, Kerr was gone, and neither she nor the station answered when we asked for a reason, other than the station confirming her exit.
A few months later, Adam was moved to the 10 a.m.-3 p.m. shift, while Tanner Kloven, the former Amazing Race contestant from Fort Worth who joined the station in April, was moved into the 3-7 p.m. slot.
At a station with so much turnover in the past few years that you need a scorecard to keep up, Adam was the most stable presence, having been at KVIL more than a decade — during which the rest of the air staff turned over completely, and more than once. And there may be a lot more to her exit than meets the eye.
Steve Kemble, who contributed (yes, past tense; he’s gone, too) Hollywood-gossip reports to the station as “America’s Sassiest Lifestyle Guru,” posted on his personal Facebook page about a lunch meeting he had this week with Adam, Kerr and John Andersen, who is the former producer of Uncorked. Kemble posted earlier in December that Andersen had been let go from his job on Dec. 15.
Coincidentally, that’s the same day the Adam had an Instagram post with KVIL colleagues featuring the caption, “Closing time! Every new beginning comes from some other beginning's end.” That’s from the ’90s hit Closing Time by Semisonic. Perhaps not coincidentally, it was also the stunt music used when iHeartMedia abruptly ended the 27-year-run of KDGE “The Edge” in DFW.
The Edge became Star 102.1, and after more than a month of Christmas music, it is now playing an all-over-the-map adult-contemporary format that could be seen as direct competition to CBS Radio’s KVIL, although KVIL skews younger and is more head-to-head with iHeart’s KDMX/102.9 FM “Now.”
At any rate, Adam’s choice of quote has a valedictory tone to it, but also a sign that something new is beginning. Or maybe something not-so-new — is it possible that an Uncorked reunion is coming up soon on DFW radio?
Watch KVIL as well. The station has a history of making changes at the beginning of the year: All this turnover started in January 2013, when longtime morning-show hosts Gene and Julie Gates were let go. DFW radio veteran Tony Zazza was added in April of that year, and teamed with another vet, Julie Fisk, not long afterward. They were let go in November 2014, and Mike Kannon — who goes by Kannon on-air — was named the morning man in March 2015. Sybil Summers, who had been doing middays, was teamed with Kannon for Kannon and Sybil More Music Mornings in spring 2016.