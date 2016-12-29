Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Calvin College set to launch diverse 'January Series'

The Associated Press

Posted 5:33pm on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. Church history, the 2016 presidential campaign and closing technology's gender gap are among the planned topics during a monthlong speaker series at Calvin College.

The western Michigan school's January Series kicks off Wednesday with "500 Years Later: Why the Reformation Still Matters." Presenting will be Karin Maag, director of the college's H. Henry Meeter Center for Calvin Studies.

Renowned presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin on Jan. 17 will deliver "How Did We Get Here? A Historical Perspective on Our Wild 2016 Election." Organizers say Goodwin will share her hope that's based on the U.S. political system's survival through many decades and troubling times.

Girls Who Code founder and CEO Reshma Saujani speaks Jan. 9 on "Closing the Gender Gap in Technology."

Fifteen presentations are planned overall.

