Home  >  Movies & TV

Screen Shots

Taking aim at the best and worst of movies and television.

17 films for 2017: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and more

By Cary Darling

dfw.com

Posted 3:57pm on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016

Click through to check out some of the films you may be talking about next year!

  • By now, you’ve probably seen many of the major movies for 2016 and you’re thinking, “What’s next? Which movies are going to be the ones to see in 2017?” Everyone knows Star Wars: Episode VIII is coming a year from now but here are 17 other contenders you should look for. Remember: Release dates are subject to change.

    Walt Disney Studios/Marvel

    (1 of 18)

  • 1. The Lego Batman Movie
    Everything is awesome with a new ‘Lego’ movie, though this sequel to the wonderful The Lego Movie has a different director, Chris McKay of Robot Chicken fame. (Feb. 10)

    Warner Bros.

    (2 of 18)

  • 2. Get Out
    Jordan Peele, from Key & Peele, writes/directs this updated take on the horror genre about a young black man who visits his white girlfriend’s strange estate. (Feb. 24)

    Universal

    (3 of 18)

  • 3. T2 Trainspotting
    Director Danny Boyle and much of the original cast from the 1996 film, including Ewan McGregor and Robert Carlyle, return for a continuation of the story of drug abuse and wild living in Edinburgh, Scotland. (March 10)

    Jaap Buitendijk

    (4 of 18)

  • 4. The Circle
    The Dave Eggers’ novel about a huge tech company with evil intentions becomes a big-deal film starring Tom Hanks, Emma Watson, John Boyega and Bill Paxton. (April 28)

    Europa Corp.

    (5 of 18)

  • 5. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. II
    Director James Gunn is back in the driver’s seat for this sequel to one of the best comic-book-based films. (May 5)

    Walt Disney/Marvel

    (6 of 18)

  • 6. Alien: Covenant
    Ridley Scott returns to the universe of his classic Alien film (as well as 2012’s Prometheus) with Michael Fassbender, Guy Pearce, Katherine Waterston (pictured), James Franco, Noomi Rapace, Danny McBride, Billy Crudup and Empire’s Jussie Smollett on board. (May 19)

    Mark Rogers

    (7 of 18)

  • 7. Dunkirk
    Christopher Nolan (The Dark Knight Rises, Inception) moves out of the realm of fantasy and into the world of war in his take on one of the key battles of WWII. Tom Hardy stars. (July 21)

    Warner Bros.

    (8 of 18)

  • 8. The Dark Tower
    Two celebrated Stephen King stories will be hitting the big screen. The first is Nikolaj Arcel’s Dark Tower (July 28), a Western of sorts with Matthew McConaughey and Idris Elba. The second is 'It' (see separate entry).

    Columbia

    (9 of 18)

  • 9. Baby Driver
    An eclectic cast (Lily James, Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx, Jon Hamm, Flea) stars in this thriller from Edgar Wright (Shaun of the Dead, Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World) about a novice getaway driver. (Aug. 11)

    TriStar

    (10 of 18)

  • 10. It
    Andres Muschietti (the well-liked horror film Mama) directs It, featuring the creepy clown Pennywise. Bill Skarsgard plays Pennywise. (Sept. 8)

    New Line

    (11 of 18)

  • 11. American Made
    Director Doug Liman teamed with Tom Cruise for the entertaining sci-fi film The Edge of Tomorrow in 2014 and they’re back together for this very different, based-on-a-true-story saga of a pilot turned smuggler. (Sept. 29)

    AKM-GSI

    (12 of 18)

  • 12. Blade Runner 2049
    Ryan Gosling stars in this heavily anticipated sequel to the classic science-fiction film Blade Runner about a detective in a futuristic LA. Directed by Denis Villeneuve (Arrival). (Oct. 6)

    Warner Bros.

    (13 of 18)

  • 13. Thor: Ragnarok
    Ordinarily, another ‘Thor’ movie wouldn’t be something to anticipate but with New Zealand’s Taika Waititi (Hunt for the Wilderpeople) directing and a huge cast of talent (Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Mark Ruffalo, Jeff Goldblum, Tom Hiddleston, Anthony Hopkins, Karl Urban, Tessa Thompson, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange and, of course, Chris Hemsworth as Thor), this could be one of the more intriguing superhero movies. (Nov. 3)

    Walt Disney/Marvel

    (14 of 18)

  • 14. Downsizing
    Writer/director Alexander Payne (The Descendants, Nebraska, Sideways) comes up with a satire about a man who decides to shrink himself. The cast lineup is stellar: Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig, Neil Patrick Harris, Alec Baldwin, Jason Sudeikis and Christoph Waltz. (Dec. 22)

    Invision/AP

    (15 of 18)

  • 15. The Greatest Showman
    La La Land showed that audiences will turn out for a musical and this one, starring Hugh Jackman as P.T. Barnum, may prove whether La La Land was a one-off. (Dec. 25)

    Twentieth Century Fox

    (16 of 18)

  • 16. Molly’s Game
    Jessica Chastain stars in the directorial debut from writer Aaron Sorkin (The Social Network, Moneyball) about a skier who becomes a high-stakes gambler. Idris Elba, Michael Cera and Kevin Costner co-star. (TBA)

    STX

    (17 of 18)

  • 17. The Death of Stalin
    Director Armando Iannucci (In the Loop, the TV series Veep) knows his way around political themes and that should serve him well in this drama about Stalin’s last days. (TBA)

    Gaumont

    (18 of 18)

We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me
loading...

Recently reviewed

More Movies & TV Reviews »

loading...