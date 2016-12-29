Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Wife of 'Rogue One' star Ben Mendelsohn files for divorce

The Associated Press

Posted 2:28pm on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016

LOS ANGELES Court records show actor Ben Mendelsohn's wife has filed for divorce from the "Rogue One " star.

Emma Forrest filed for divorce from the Emmy-winning actor in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the end of their four year marriage.

Forrest is seeking physical custody of their 3-year-old daughter.

The pair married in June 2012. Mendelsohn won an Emmy Award earlier this year for his role in Netflix's "Bloodline" series. He plays a high ranking officer responsible for completion of a super weapon in "Rogue One," which is in the first stand-alone film set in the "Star Wars" universe.

Forrest is a British-born journalist and author.

The filing was first reported Thursday by celebrity website TMZ.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me