New Year, old name: Thirteen Pies switches back to Fireside

Thirteen Pies, one of the genuine success stories in the West 7th shops, is coming back to the mothership.
The restaurant will soon regain its original 2010 Fireside Pies name and sign, switched in a 2014 ownership split that separated Thirteen Pies from its founding company and chefs.
Dallas-based Fireside Pies has already taken over the location and is offering the same “13th pie” specials as at other locations, with a complete name change set to be finished by about March.
The company will keep the broader menu of pastas and Italian dishes that made it different from other Fireside locations, said director of operations Kurtis Schart.
“The two brands have been entwined since the beginning, and it was better to bring that restaurant back together with Fireside,” he said.
“We’re bringing more Fireside to Fort Worth” — the current chorizo pizza, for example, and the Peach Festival pies in summer — “and we’re taking some Thirteen Pies pastas to our other lunch-and-dinner locations,” he said.
The Crockett Street restaurant opened in 2010 as a Fireside, before an ownership split that — never mind. It’s too complicated.
Just say that through corporate turbulence in Dallas and revolving-door changes in the West 7th shops, the Fort Worth restaurant has been a consistent success.
Along with Taverna downtown, it’s considered not just a pizzeria but a well-rounded Italian restaurant.
It’s the leading Fireside, Schart said.
“I think they’ve had a very consistent product and service,” Schart said: “They’ve done better than some other restaurants [in West 7th] because they stick what they do well. They don’t try to have a huge menu.”
Another bonus with the return of Fireside: The patio on Crockett Street will reopen with full dinner service.
Cowtown beef
Travel + Leisure has listed the “Best Steakhouses in the U.S.,” and the list includes some old-school favorites.
The great old American steakhouses such as Peter Luger in New York and Midwest favorite Murray’s (“Home of the Silver Butter Knife Steak”) in Minneapolis made the list, along with iconic Western steakhouses such as the century-old Cattlemen’s Steakhouse in the Oklahoma City Stockyards (no relation to the Cattlemen’s here).
Dallas-Fort Worth is represented by two standouts: Lonesome Dove Western Bistro in Fort Worth, where most customers still come for the roasted, garlic-stuffed tenderloin, and Pappas Bros. Steakhouse in Irving, consistently diners’ favorite of the Dallas prime beef houses.
Travel + Leisure’s best list also included other familiar names, such as Charlie Palmer Steak in Washington and Kevin Rathbun Steak in Atlanta, along with old-school Killen’s Steakhouse in Pearland.
(If you can’t shell out the $41 for the Lonesome Dove tenderloin at dinner, a half-portion is $25 at lunch Tuesdays through Saturdays.)
Polishing la Perla
New chef Josh Rangel of La Perla will be launching his new specials this month, shaking up the menu at the Latin-fusion seafood restaurant and tequileria downtown.
Rangel, a Waters alumnus recently at The Dive Oyster Bar, is rolling out sliders and new cocktails as La Perla puts more emphasis on dining to go with the established tequila-mescal clientele.
It’s open for dinner only, nightly except Sundays; 910 Houston St., 817-882-8108, laperlafw.com.
Fishing on the circle
Meanwhile, The Dive has switched its menu around to offer more basic oyster-bar fare, including $9-$10 fried baskets and $10-15 seafood entrees.
Oysters sell for 75 cents Mondays and Tuesdays, and desserts include a chocolate-bacon milkshake; 3520 Alta Mere Drive (on the Benbrook Traffic Circle), 817-560-3483, facebook.com/thediveoysterbar.