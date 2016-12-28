Preston’s picks: Toadies at Billy Bob’s Texas; Willie Nelson at Granada Theater

Toadies at Billy Bob’s Texas
Over the past few years, it’s become an unspoken tradition for Vaden Todd Lewis and his Toadies bandmates to close out the year in the Fort Worth Stockyards. So it is again in 2016 that one of Fort Worth’s loudest sonic exports will take the stage at the “World’s Largest Honky Tonk” for a sure-to-be-blistering set pulling from all phases of its multi-decade discography. As for what 2017 holds for the band, drummer Mark Reznicek told the Waco Tribune-Herald in August that work is in progress on the follow-up to 2015’s Heretics. With Los Skarnales.
9:15 p.m. Friday. Billy Bob’s Texas, Fort Worth. $16-$30.
Willie Nelson at Granada Theater
A feeling of gratitude will doubtless fill the air inside the Granada Theater as Willie Nelson and his Family Band take the stage for the first of two performances Tuesday — and not just because those in attendance are fortunate to be there (tickets sold out in a nanosecond, and the price tag for acquiring admission on the secondary market is, in a word, steep). The past 12 months were unrelentingly grim for fans of musical icons, so it is heartening to know that Nelson, still as vital as ever at the tender age of 83, is still slinging his singular songs, joining us all for another trip around the sun. With Runaway June.
8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Granada Theater, Dallas. Sold out.