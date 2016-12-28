‘Worst cook’ in Fort Worth makes the cut for reality show

Laura Docker is well known among friends, co-workers and family members for her skills in the kitchen — or lack thereof.
If the Fort Worth lawyer and single mother of two is invited to a dinner party, she’s the one who brings a bottle of wine.
If there’s a potluck dinner at the office, she’s going to be asked to bring a bag of potato chips.
And at Thanksgiving, when several generations pitch in to prepare the family feast, she’s always assigned to help set the table.
The consensus is it’s better for everybody if Docker stays far away from any actual cooking.
Now her notoriety is about to go national. She’s one of the 16 hapless cooks in the new season of Worst Cooks in America, which premieres at 8 p.m. Sunday on Food Network.
But there’s a happy ending to this story. After spending time in the show’s culinary boot camp, Docker is no longer a kitchen nightmare.
“Next Thanksgiving, I’m going to be in the group where I get a dish assigned to cook,” she vows.
Worst Cooks in America is a reality-competition show that works on two levels: While it’s fun for many viewers to feel superior to the bunglers who don’t know a casserole from an oven mitt, it can also be inspiring for kitchen novices to watch similarly challenged cooks learning to handle themselves.
By the end of the 10-episode season, the contestant who makes the most improvement is awarded $25,000.
Docker — who was born and raised in Fort Worth and studied law at TCU (Class of 2002) and SMU (Class of 2005) — didn’t sign up for the show eying the money. She just wanted to learn to cook.
“I’m a single mom with two little boys,” she says. “They’re 7 and 4. And I am really embarrassed by what I have been doing for them as far as family sit-down dinners go: frozen meals, canned vegetables, things like that. I have a close relationship with my microwave: If it can be microwaved, I microwave it.
“When I started to think about it, it really meant a lot to me to learn to cook for my kids.”
After Docker found out about the show (in the first episode she saw, contestants were learning to prepare eggs, a skill that had long eluded her), she did a quick internet search and found an application.
Shortly thereafter, she was contacted by someone from the show.
“To make sure I wasn’t just blowing smoke, they asked me to film myself cooking a meal,” Docker says. “Being a Texas girl, my favorite meal is chicken-fried steak and mashed potatoes. So I said, ‘Why not really give it a go?’”
She was aiming high — and asking for trouble — when she pulled out one of her cookbooks, Reata: Legendary Texas Cuisine, to serve as her guide.
“Let me assure you that the Reata cookbook is not for beginners,” she says. “For starters, it doesn’t include all of the steps. For example, it says to fry the chicken-fried steak. But I didn’t know if that means if I’m supposed to pan fry it on each side or heat up a bowl full of grease and throw it in.
“I opted for the latter, but nowhere in the cookbook did it say at what temperature or how long to heat the grease. So I put my breaded, pounded-out steak into this bucket of grease and the grease was clearly not hot enough. So it sits there and nothing happens, the meat just taking a little swim in grease.
“Meanwhile, my gravy, which one of my co-workers warned me was going to be my undoing, because gravy is difficult, turned out to be thicker than my mashed potatoes.
“I guess you could say the whole meal was a disaster.”
After sending that video off to the Food Network, she was selected for a kitchen intervention.
Docker, who has worked at the Fort Worth law firm of Brackett & Ellis for 11 years, isn’t allowed to reveal any specifics about her time on the show. But she does say she’s much better cook as a result.
“My whole relationship with food has changed,” she says. “I have been transformed in how I see meals and how they can be prepared.
“Seeing real chefs do what they do and learning from them has opened my mind and frankly my palate about what can be prepared at home. Now I cook with a lot more courage. I’m willing to try new and different things.
“After everything they put us through on the show, coming home from work and putting a good meal on the table for my kids is now something I know I can accomplish.”