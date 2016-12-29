Scenes from the Heart of Dallas Bowl

DFW college football fans have three bowl games in a 10-day stretch and so far the fans have been treated to two of the best games in the entire bowl-mania leading up to the College Football Playoff.
On the heels of Friday's action-packed Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth that culminated with Louisiana Tech beating Navy 48-45 on a field goal that split the uprights as time expired, the Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl matched its counterpart in entertaining fashion as Army beat North Texas 38-31 in overtime.
Most of the college football experts had this game ranked as the worst match-up of the 42 bowl games, however it turned into a case of "don't judge a book by its cover."
The game was a rare rematch in a bowl game of two teams that had met earlier in the season, with North Texas winning the previous game 35-18. Add that to the fact that North Texas came into the game at 5-7 (they were invited due to academic record) there was no way to predict the action-packed overtime shootout that featured over 900 yards of offense.
Game day was unseasonably warm and a big crowd of of 39,117 was on hand at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Fair Park.
We chatted up a few North Texas fans before the game to see if they were actually "excited" about going to a bowl game with a losing record.
"Absolutely," said 33-year old North Texas graduate Brad. "We were 1-11 last year, so this a huge improvement and the extra practices you get from being in a bowl game are a big deal. Like Jason Garrett says, 'it's a process' and this is part of our process to getting back where we want to be."
On the other hand, was 24-year old North Texas fan Ashley, who was not quite as die hard of a Mean Green fan.
"I was glad we made it to a bowl game," she said. "I have never been to the Cotton Bowl stadium before and the weather is so nice that it's really just a fun day all around."
Fun at Topgolf
The actual game is only part of the fun of the week and prior to Monday's Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl, players from North Texas and Army football teams got to hang out at Topgolf in Dallas.
Professional long driver Andrew Frakes from Calloway's Kings of Distance team was on hand for a long drive contest with the players. The catch was Frakes used a putter and the players used a driver.
One of Army's players actually hit his drive over the net, prompting Frakes to pull out his driver and put on a show for the rest of the team.
Topgolf has three locations in DFW -- Dallas, Allen and The Colony, with a location coming to downtown Fort Worth in 2017.
Next up on the DFW college football scene is the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Jan. 2, 2017 at AT&T Stadium.
