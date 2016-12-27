Around Cowtown: Gollay

Back in 2014 I introduced you to a band called Gollay and told you about an early performance at The Live Oak. Well, on the 17th I got invited to an early viewing of the band’s new video for the track Built for Love and had a chance to talk to Rachel Gollay (the artist in the driver’s seat for the band) as well as the makers of the video.
“What the video wound up being is this really nice portrayal of two different lifestyles, two different people, two different worlds,” said creative director Jay Wilkinson.
Having listened to Built for Love (both the song and the album) for some time, I had some preconceptions about what I was about to see. All them off the mark. Instead of something about heartbreak or romance, the video consists of Rachel Gollay waking up, showering, getting ready for the day, and a group of drag queens exiting a building at dawn and walking through the empty streets of Fort Worth.
“And even within the people, they have juxtapositions inside of themselves, the men being drag queens and pushing this more flamboyant theatrical female life and Rachel’s character being more strait-laced — more androgynous and more cleaner, tighter kind of character,” said Wilkinson. “The whole point is juxtaposition across the board — the idea that built for love is not really a mold to fit in — any mold is welcome. Love can be the friendship love, or it can be the love of yourself. Taking care of yourself.”
The video ends with one of the drag queens entering the T&P lobby while Gollay exits in business attire.
“The girls in the show — Freda Monet, Ava Royale, Xana Frost and Bleach — they were definitely the stars. They had actually come from a show the night before and went directly into shooting. They went above and beyond every take,” said director Chip Tompkins.
I asked Gollay if this kind of thing is what she had in mind for the video.
“I personally didn’t want a music video that was a literal plot or narrative,” she said. “I wanted something that was pieces of scenes put together and sort of impressionistic — and lots of textures and colors, moods, and feelings. Not ‘this is the story from a-z.’ There’s sort of moments of pain and vulnerabilities.”
Following the video, singer-guitarist Gollay had a short show with the full band — Taylor Tatsch (guitar), Joshua Ryan Jones (drums), Russell Jack (keyboard), and Billy Naylor (bass) — with some of their old hits (including a harder version of Receptionist) and material from their new project.
Following the set, Ronnie Heart DJ’d (in drag). The video has yet to be released, but look for it (and the new album) soon. And go see this band when you get a chance.
“ ‘Collaboration’ is the watchword,” Rachel Gollay said in closing, “having a song or a piece of art and handing it off to someone else to see what they do with it. Also, any opportunities to support local drag queens I’m all for.”