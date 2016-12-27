Sale of quirky New Jersey beach house could end era

MARGATE, N.J. A quirky New Jersey beach house that has drawn curiosity seekers for decades has been sold.
It's not clear whether that means the new owners will change the back of the house, which faces the beach and has a deck with a roof and sidewalls but is otherwise open.
For years people in Margate have stopped and peered inside, and some use it as a landmark when they're giving directions.
The two-story house, built in 1967, was sold this fall for more than $4 million. Joel Levinson, the home's architect, said it's the only beach house he's ever designed.
"You feel like you own 15 miles of the horizon, sea and sky," he said.
A lawyer for the new owners tells The Press of Atlantic City (http://bit.ly/2hKe2Du) his clients haven't applied for a demolition permit.
"There is no final and formal plan for what's going to happen with the house," said Eric Goldstein, of the Egg Harbor Township firm of Nehmad, Perillo & Davis.
The architect calls the back area with the open space an "outdoor room." The house's living space is enclosed.
Levinson, 78, recently visited the house with friends, including Chris Menchin, a principal with SOSH Architects in Atlantic City, and his wife, Rebecca Holden-Menchin, who had previously stumbled onto the house when she visited an estate sale there.
"She said, 'You have to see this place,'" said Chris Menchin, who hopes to round up his co-workers so they can see the house themselves for the professional inspiration he said it offers.
"People were here (at the estate sale) to look for dishes," Holden-Menchin said, standing on the deck and looking out. "And I wanted to just shake them and say, 'Isn't this wonderful?'"