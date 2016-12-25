Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

'Rogue One' moviegoer falls asleep, awakens to empty theater

The Associated Press

Posted 1:06pm on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016

CORNELIUS, Ore. "Rogue One" has been a smashing success at the box office, but not every moviegoer has been riveted by the Star Wars story.

Sheriff's deputies in suburban Portland say a man awoke to an empty theater Saturday morning after falling asleep during the movie. When he tried to leave, he triggered a motion-sensor alarm in the lobby. He called 9-1-1 for help and deputies helped him get out through an emergency exit.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office tells KATU-TV (http://bit.ly/2isMdE3 ) it doesn't appear the incident is crime-related. More likely, theater employees forgot to check for customers at closing time.

Information from: KATU-TV, http://www.katu.com/



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me