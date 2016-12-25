Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Estevez dramedy about library standoff to film in Cincinnati

Posted 10:06am on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016

CINCINNATI An independent movie directed by and starring Emilio Estevez is going to be shot in southwest Ohio.

The ensemble dramedy called "the public" begins filming in Cincinnati in January. It co-stars Alec Baldwin, Jena Malone, Taylor Schilling and Che "Rhymefest" Smith.

Kristen Schlotman of Film Cincinnati tells WCPO-TV (http://bit.ly/2haYwRl) that the film is currently in pre-production. It's based on a screenplay written by Estevez.

The film centers on a standoff involving police and library officials when library patrons stage a sit-in during a life-threatening cold snap. Many of the patrons are homeless or mentally ill.

Estevez and Malone play librarians. Baldwin plays a crisis negotiator. Schilling's character helps expose the truth of the situation while the corrupt media spin the story for ratings. Smith plays a homeless patron.

