Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Jennifer Lawrence visits Louisville children's hospital

The Associated Press

Posted 9:21am on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016

LOUISVILLE, Ky. Jennifer Lawrence has visited the Norton Children's Hospital to spread some holiday cheer.

The Courier-Journal reports (http://cjky.it/2hemBpi ) the Oscar-winning actress visited the hospital's patients and staff on Christmas Eve.

The newspaper reported Lawrence, a Louisville native, has visited the hospital every year since 2013. But her visits are kept secret. Even some hospital staff members did not know about it. The hospital posted photos on social media showing Lawrence visiting with patients. Others posted their own social media photos, including showing Lawrence posing with a child dressed as a character from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

In February, Lawrence donated $2 million to establish the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation Cardiac Intensive Care Unit.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me