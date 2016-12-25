The best books of 2016

Trying to decide how to use that bookstore gift card you got for Christmas? We’re here to help with a few of our favorites (and caveats) from 2016. Happy reading in 2017.
Diana Andro
Books I loved (Fiction)
Faithful, by Alice Hoffman was amazing. Hoffman puts together just enough fate, faith and love to create a wonderful story of a young girl trying to survive. Shelby is a broken soul trying to find her way. As a teen, she was involved in a car accident that destroyed her best friend’s future and left Shelby consumed with guilt. Despite herself, Shelby is so easy to root for. I mean, come on, she rescues dogs even when she can’t rescue herself.
The Widow, by Fiona Barton, I literally read in one sitting. Barton’s debut novel is a perfect dark, thought-provoking thriller. Four somewhat unreliable narrators take us through the story of the case of an accused child killer. We hear from the child’s mother, the lead detective in the investigation, the dogged reporter writing about the case and the accused’s wife. When the wife becomes the widow, it’s impossible to put the book down. Barton’s book is being compared to Gone Girl and The Girl on the Train, but it’s better than both.
Wish I’d read
Courage to Soar, by Simone Biles. Like everyone else in America, I was cheering on USA’s final five. As the breakout star and pint-sized gymnastics dynamo, Biles was by far my favorite. She’s a Texas girl with such a compelling family story. I hope to get to her inspiring book to start the new year.
The Rainbow Comes and Goes, by Anderson Cooper and Gloria Vanderbilt. I’m fascinated by these two. From my teen years wearing her jeans to watching him on television, they both interest me so much. I love the idea that they did this book together, so it’s not a tell-all but a shared reflection and celebration of their extraordinary lives.
Big disappointment
Prince William: The Man Who Will Be King, by Penny Junor. Really, what’s the one and only thing you would want to read about Will? Duh, Kate! Unfortunately this book devotes only a few pages to Kate, and most of the rest to William’s military service and charity work. Luckily most of the beginning is about Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s stormy relationship, so at least that’s juicy.
John Henry
Books I loved (Nonfiction)
Simon Sebag Montefiore’s Romanovs. The best evidence yet that truth really is stranger than fiction has been available since the 1600s: the Romanovs. This is actually fantastic, page-turning history, but to fully commit to the 650-plus page tome requires not only a love of history but of a multilevel plot line of a soap opera.
Skip Hollandsworth’s The Midnight Assassin. If true crime is your thing, this gripping tale of a ruthless axe-wielding serial killer put Austin on edge and London’s gumshoes wondering if this wasn’t Jack the Ripper.
Joseph Lelyveld’s His Final Battle. A captivating behind-the-scenes examination of FDR’s last political and physical bouts, including a case of terminal heart disease hidden from the public during the 1944 election.
J.D. Vance’s Hillbilly Elegy. A study of the structure and social ills of the white working class of Appalachia through one man’s experience. What is learned should be of interest to the defeated professional political class of 2016.
Charles Rappleye’s Herbert Hoover in the White House. A re-examination of Hoover’s administration softens slightly the lowly legacy of the 31st president, the lucky one at the helm when the American economy unraveled as never before or since.
Disappointments
H.W. Brands’ The General vs. The President. What more can the reader learn from picking up Brands’ tale of Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s public spat with Harry Truman over the war in Korea? Not a whole lot.
Preston Jones
Books I loved (Nonfiction)
Phil Collins’s Not Dead Yet. As part of his gradual return from a self-imposed exodus, Collins spares no one, least of all himself, in this witty, incisive and candid exploration of his life, both on stage and off.
Eric Ripert’s 32 Yolks. This Michelin-starred chef writes as he cooks, with great skill and attention to detail. The graceful insight Ripert provides about what drove him to pursue culinary excellence is breathtaking.
Alan Sepinwall and Matt Zoller Seitz’s TV (The Book). A pair of whip-smart critics tackle a daunting task — taking apart Peak TV and determining what stands apart from the thousands of shows in existence — and handle the job with aplomb.
Books I loved (Fiction)
Nathan Hill’s The Nix. A rollicking, dense account of one man’s attempt to reconcile with his mother, a ’60s firebrand who inserts herself into modern politics in a particularly problematic way. It was both timely in being published during an election year, but timeless in its depiction of the pair’s fraught relationship.
Molly Prentiss’s Tuesday Nights in 1980. Vividly evoking early 1980s New York and its bustling art scene, Prentiss explores the need for self-expression, especially for those whose lives are on the margins.
Affinity Konar’s Mischling. Taking what is, on its face, a horrifying topic — the Holocaust — and somehow finding beauty within it is just one of the many small miracles Konar pulls off in this absorbing, heartbreaking novel.
Guilty pleasures
Steve Hamilton’s The Second Life of Nick Mason. Tough, bloody and relentless, this breakneck piece of pulp fiction was a bleak delight. Hamilton’s sharp prose brought the new character of Nick Mason, an ex-con trying mightily to start over, to kinetic life.
Joe Hill’s The Fireman. A chip off the old block, Stephen King’s son, writing under his pen name, delivered a sprawling, apocalyptic tale about a small band of rebels watched over by a man who burns with a particular kind of fire.
Disappointments
Emma Cline’s The Girls: This tale set in and around late 1960s California and the rise of Charles Manson seemed like it would be gripping and precise and was, instead, diffuse and dull. Beautifully written but lacking any sense of forward momentum.
Bruce Springsteen’s Born to Run. One of the year’s biggest autobiographies, the Boss left me wanting a little more insight and a little less Jersey highway poetry. Particularly once his career moves past Born in the USA, Springsteen seems indifferent to detail and glosses over the last 25 years of his life and work.
Wish I’d read
Colson Whitehead’s The Underground Railroad: A lot of amazing titles will have to wait until 2017 rolls around, but I guarantee you this thriller about runaway slaves in the Deep South sits near the top of my to-read list.
Emma Donoghue’s The Wonder. Having been knocked sideways by Room, I’m a fan of anything Donoghue produces, and this slow-burn mystery about a young woman who claims to have survived for months without eating sounds riveting.
Catherine Mallette
Books I loved (Nonfiction)
My former Dallas book club (I love you, Bookies!) was lucky enough to have their Preston Hollow neighbor and Texas Monthly journalist Skip Hollandsworth (Hi, Skip!) meet with them to discuss his true-crime history of a serial killer in Austin in the late 1800s. While I didn’t make it to the meeting, I read The Midnight Assassin: Panic, Scandal, and the Hunt for America’s First Serial Killer along with them and found myself swept back in time, transfixed by all the narrative details. Erik Larson has ruled the narrative history roost for a while, and this book reminded me of his The Devil in the White City in its ability to mix strong investigative journalism with good, old-fashioned storytelling.
Books I loved (Fiction)
In The Little Red Chairs, by Edna O’Brien, a handsome stranger arrives in a small, Irish village, claiming to be a doctor and a sex therapist. Fidelma, 40 and unhappily married, falls for him only to discover, too late, that he is a wanted war criminal known as the Butcher of Bosnia. I found this a thoughtful and creative book about moral dilemmas, guilt and innocence, and also a beautifully written work that takes readers into life in the Irish countryside.
Dominic Smith grew up in Australia and lives in Austin. His fourth novel, The Last Painting of Sara de Vos, was selected as a New York Times Book Review Editors’ Choice, and it’s easy to see why. A wonderful work with rich characters and a suspenseful plot, the book takes readers back and forth from 1631 Amsterdam — where Sara de Vos, the first female master painter in the city’s guild, defies cultural norms to paint a landscape scene — to 1957 New York City, where that landscape scene is stolen and forged, and to Sydney, 2000, where questions of the painting’s provenance are finally challenged and settled.
Jessie Burton burst onto the literary scene in 2015 with her debut novel The Miniaturist, which became an international bestseller. In The Muse, she takes readers to the Spanish countryside in 1936 where Olive Schloss, daughter of a Viennese art dealer, meets Isaac Robles, a charismatic young revolutionary who wants to be a famous painter, and to 1967 London where Odelle Bastien, a recent immigrant from the Caribbean, discovers a potential Robles painting while working at the Skelton Institute of Art. As the provenance of the painting unravels, all sorts of secrets, past and present, are revealed.
Lilac Girls, by Martha Hall Kelly, is based on the true story of Caroline Ferriday, a Manhattan socialite who worked as a volunteer at the French Consulate in 1939 and learned about a group of Polish women held as political prisoners at Ravensbruck, a Nazi concentration camp. The women were treated like lab animals in a series of beyond-cruel medical experiments. Using her influence, Ferriday managed to bring the Rabbits, as they became known, to America for much-needed medical care in the aftermath of the war. Smart and thoughtful, the book falls squarely into the groundbreaking category of fiction that re-examines history from a fresh, female point of view.
A huge fan of Caleb Carr’s The Alienist, I thoroughly enjoyed Surrender, New York, a modern-day spin on the art of using psychological profiling to solve murders. This one takes place in upstate New York, where “throwaway” kids — adolescents abandoned by their parents who no longer want to take care of them — are mysteriously being murdered. Dr. Trajan Jones, whose work follows in the footsteps of Dr. Laszlo Kreizler ( The Alienist’s hero), and his sidekick Dr. Michael Li, are on the case.
Guilty pleasures
Maria Semple, author of Where’d You Go, Bernadette, excels at creating quirky, female characters and writing about them in prose that is smart and flat-out funny. In Today Will be Different, we meet Eleanor Flood, an artist, wife and mother living in Seattle who decides she must change her life. “If I’m forced to be honest, here’s an account of how I left the world last week: worse, worse, better, worse, same, worse, same.” But life conspires against her with its challenges of rich, world-traveling families and their precocious children, a son who wants to wear knee socks and makeup, the return to her life of a former employee who she fired and a personal secret that is about to be revealed.
Small Admissions is a debut novel from Amy Poeppel who is originally from Dallas (according to Good Reads) and now lives in NYC. Poeppel once worked in the admissions department of a private school in Manhattan, and in this book she turns that experience into the fictionalized, funny and poignant story of Kate Pearson, a young woman from a highly educated family who is trying to recover from both a relationship and a grad school career gone wrong, Kate ends up working in admissions, where she runs into a colorful cast of characters and also discovers some fundamental truths about herself.
Modern Lovers, by Emma Straub, is about two couples who live in Brooklyn, facing middle age and dealing with it in different, dysfunctional ways. Three of them were in a college band together, and while the band never really took off, the fourth member, Lydia, went on to have a remarkable solo career before dying tragically at an early age. Now the couples are sorting through the memories of those early years, brought into sharp focus as a movie is being made about Lydia. Sweet, charming, funny and gut-wrenching (and with some great foodie details, as Zoe and Jane own a restaurant), book that had middle-aged me underlining passages both because they were so beautifully written and because the author seemed to read my own mind.
At a barbecue, something goes terribly wrong. In Truly Madly Guilty, a brilliant story of love, marriage, parenthood and guilt, author Liane Moriarty effortlessly creates a narrative combining various characters’ points of view, going back and forth between events on the day of the barbecue and the short-term disastrous effects of that day. Suspenseful, sentimental, sometimes sad, but also truly, madly funny.
David Martindale
Books I loved (Nonfiction)
Skip Hollandsworth’s The Midnight Assassin. Three years before Jack the Ripper ran amok in London, the city of Austin was traumatized by an ax-wielding serial killer who was every bit as cunning, every bit as ruthless, every bit as elusive. A gripping true-crime story that history almost forgot.
Jeffrey Toobin’s American Heiress. The remarkable story of Patty Hearst. The granddaughter of newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst made headlines of her own in the 1970s as a kidnapping victim-turned-“urban guerilla”-turned-fugitive-turned-convicted bank robber.
Bruce Springsteen’s Born to Run. The Boss reflects on his “Glory Days” and shares classic stories. My favorite: Bruce gets his first guitar, takes lessons and promptly quits because it’s too hard. Lucky for us he decided to try again. If his music career doesn’t pan out, maybe he’s got a future writing more books.
Books I loved (Fiction)
Jennifer Chiaverini’s Fates and Traitors. If Lincoln assassin John Wilkes Booth could have read about himself in this work of historical fiction, he probably would have believed he was the hero. His self-delusion and massive ego makes him a fascinating individual in a truly tragic story.
Chad Dundas’ Champion of the World. A terrific tale about professional wrestling in the early 1920s, when the sport wasn’t unabashedly fake the way it is today. But you don’t have to be a wrestle-maniac to enjoy it. If you appreciate great storytelling and dynamic characters, this book is going to satisfy.
Justin Cronin’s The City of Mirrors. The genre-busting “Passage” trilogy, about survivors of a global apocalypse and a race of vampire-like “virals,” reached a satisfying conclusion. The author also explored Zero’s unlikely origin story.
Guilty pleasures
Carl Hiaasen’s Razor Girl. This Florida crime thriller is so twisted and kinky, I couldn’t shake the feeling that I shouldn’t be enjoying it so much. The title character, a flaky redhead who’s irresistible to men, stages car crashes for insurance scammers — and she does it in the most demented way imaginable.
Bill Schutt and J.R. Finch’s Hell’s Gate. Scientist and adventurer R.J. MacCready goes into the Brazilian jungle and encounters nasty Nazis (who are developing a biological weapon), a sadistic Japanese physician (Asia’s answer to Auschwitz’s Dr. Mengele) and species of giant, super-intelligent vampire bats.
Disappointments
John Hart’s Redemption Road. The two-time Edgar Award winner for best mystery novel has a knack for blending lyrical prose and extreme violence. But this time, all he gave us was an unpleasant novel filled with horrific imagery of women being abducted, raped, tortured and murdered.
Nick Eatman’s Friday, Saturday, Sunday in Texas. Good idea, bad timing. The author spent 2015 following three football teams — one high school, one college, one pro. But why relive the Dallas Cowboys’ 4-12 season? Or Plano’s 4-6? Or the sexual abuse scandal that ended the Art Briles era at Baylor?
Wish I’d read
J. Todd Scott’s The Far Empty. This West Texas crime thriller, written by a former agent for the DEA, has been waiting at the top of my to-read stack for more than half a year. I’ll get to it one day.
Noah Hawley’s Before the Fall. This thriller, about a tragedy at sea, comes from the creator of TV’s Fargo, one of my favorite shows. I had better read the book soon. He plans to make a movie version.
Jean Marie Brown
Books I loved (Nonfiction)
Ethan Michaeli’s Chicago Defender examines the history of The Chicago Defender, which chronicled everything from Jim Crow to the Great Migration. The Defender was a powerful newspaper voice not only in the Civil Rights movement, but in Chicago Machine politics and presidential politics.
Books I loved (Fiction)
Jodi Thomas’ Loneheart Pass and Sunrise Crossing. The last two installments in the best serial I’ve read in years. If you like strong dialogue and engaging characters, the “Ransom Canyon” series is for you. Loneheart Pass is the story of second chances and risk-taking. Jubilee Hamilton inherits a ranch in Ransom Canyon and, since nothing else is going right in her life, she opts to try and revive the derelict property. Sunrise Canyon is a tale of redemption as ex-con Yancey Grey learns to look beyond a criminal record and see himself for the man he’s become. This has been my favorite of the series.
Wish I’d read
Margo Jefferson’s Negroland. Jefferson grew up in affluence among Chicago’s black elite. Her memoir gives light to an America not often acknowledged.
Paul Beatty’s The Sellout. This one comes highly recommended. It’s a satire about an effort to re-institute slavery that winds up before the Supreme Court.