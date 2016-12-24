Wires  >  AP Music

School resource officer helps provide gift of music to kids

Posted 1:21pm on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016

MINNEAPOLIS Thanks to the work of a school police officer, students in a Twin Cities middle school received the gift of music this Christmas.

The Star Tribune reports (http://strib.mn/2hn0lOO) that Ann Bakken's Nicollet Middle School class in Burnsville didn't have enough instruments to go around when her junior high school made the transition to a middle school this year.

That's when school resource officer Beverly Price stepped in. Price, who played band as a child, reached out to the Manilow Music Project, which immediately offered $35,000 worth of instruments.

Earlier this month, during an eighth grade concert series, Price told Bakken she wanted to give a presentation on cellphone thefts to parents and students. That's when Price surprised the group with six clarinets, four trumpets, three French horns and two flutes.

