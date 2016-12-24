Scenes from the Armed Forces Bowl

The 14th edition of Fort Worth's annual Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl may very well turn out to be the best bowl game of the season as Louisiana Tech topped No. 25 Navy 48-45 on a field goal by
The offensive shootout was the highest scoring game in the history of the Armed Forces Bowl, but the game was only part of the week's fun on the TCU campus and in downtown Fort Worth.
F-35 model in downtown Fort Worth
The Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II full-scale model was be on display and open to the public in downtown on Main Street between 8th and 9th from Mon-Thurs. The canopy was open, allowing fans to get a picture inside the plane's cockpit.
Each of the four days had their own themes including Salute a Veteran Day on Monday, Holiday Attire on Tuesday, Fort Worth Day on Wednesday and Team Spirit Day on Thursday.
The Armed Forces Bowl trophy was also available for photo opportunities for the fans in downtown.
Tailgate Outpost
Lot 3 on the north side of Amon Carter Stadium was transformed into a 'Fan Zone' that drew big crowds and featured interactive displays, military hardware and giveaways including Armed Forces Bowl stadium blankets.
Food trucks were lined up along the inside edge of the lot that was closest to the stadium and there were military vehicles and an Army helicopter on display for fans to get photos in and around.
In the center of the lot, there was a large Navy simulator and an interactive dodge ball game that was sponsored by TXDot and showed those who were playing the
There were several private tents inside the Tailgate Outpost including an event for ESPN VIPs and another for Louisiana Tech fans.
The American Airlines stage was set up in the back of the lot for the post-game concert by DFW-based AC/DC tribute band Back In Black. Prior to the game the Louisiana Tech marching band known as The Band of Pride performed in front of the big stage.
Great American Patriot Award
Chris Kyle was posthumously awarded the 2016 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Great American Patriot Award presented by Armed Forces Insurance, which honors a candidate in recognition of their exemplary service to the United States.
“Chris loved the Armed Forces and the work they do for our country, football and Texas," said Chris Kyle’s wife, Taya Kyle, who accepted the honor on his behalf during a halftime ceremony. "To accept the Great American Patriot Award on his behalf at the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl here in Texas is a really great honor. I'm so happy for our entire family."
Kyle is considered the most decorated Navy SEAL sniper in history. His best-selling autobiography American Sniper was made into the 2012 hit film starring Bradley Cooper and directed by Clint Eastwood.
Complimentary tickets to Armed Forces members
The Armed Forces Bowl annually provides complimentary tickets to armed forces members and their families to attend the game.
For the first time in the event's history, the bowl officials announced they completely exhausted their allotment with over 20,000 complimentary tickets distributed to armed forces members around the country.
Bud Light Platinum Club
This exclusive spot was located on the stadium's west side. Tickets were $125 and included premium seating and complimentary food and beverages.
This ticket also provided access to the inside of the club level, which turned out to be quite the perk as the rain arrived multiple times throughout the game.
Next up on the DFW college football scene is the Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl in the historic Cotton Bowl Stadium on Dec. 27 and the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Jan. 2, 2017 at AT&T Stadium.
